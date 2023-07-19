5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

In this article GS Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Lucky 7

The Dow continued its hot streak Tuesday, scoring its seventh-consecutive positive day to finish at its highest point since April 2022. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also notched their highest closings since that same month. Wall Street seems to be vibing on what's shaping up to be a soft landing as the Federal Reserve battles inflation with rate hikes. While earnings season is young, it, too, has been better than expected so far. More big names are on the way Wednesday, including Netflix and Tesla after the close. Follow live market updates.

2. New merger rules

Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Federal Trade Commission," on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 13, 2023. Kevin Wurm | Reuters

The Justice Department's Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission laid out new guidelines on how the respective agencies will approach mergers. Both institutions – under Jonathan Kanter and Lina Khan, respectively – have taken a hard line against what they view as anti-competitive behavior. Yet their record is a mixed bag so far, with the FTC experiencing a series of defeats in its attempt to block Microsoft's nearly $70 billion acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard. The new guidelines include 13 points the regulators will use to determine whether a merger should be blocked. Read them here.

3. Goldman's turn

Goldman Sachs' Chairman and CEO David Solomon attends a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. Denis Balibouse | Reuters

Goldman Sachs reported second quarter earnings Wednesday, posting a per-share profit that missed expectations. The report comes after a series of bad headlines out of the bank and its CEO, David Solomon. Goldman has struggled with investment banking and trading, two of its core businesses, as of late. The bank is also working through the fallout from its largely failed sojourn into consumer banking, warning investors that it faces impairment charges. So expectations were low for Goldman as big bank earnings wrap up. While revenue did barely beat the Street, it still declined from a year ago.

4. Microsoft's AI high

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., during an event with senior officials and chief executive officers in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Chris Kleponis | CNP | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Microsoft shares closed at a record high Tuesday after the tech giant released higher prices for its new artificial intelligence subscription service, called Copilot, for Microsoft 365. The stock is now up 50% for the year, reflecting investors' bullishness over Microsoft's investment in ChatGPT maker OpenAI. Copilot, which the company announced in March, is a generative AI assistant intended to complement Microsoft's suite of office programs, such as Excel and Word. It's not clear, though, when Microsoft will roll out the new service.

5. Russia hammers Odesa, Kyiv

A downed missile hit a private house after overnight missile strikes on Odesa on July 18, 2023. Oleksandr Gimanov | Afp | Getty Images