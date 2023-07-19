Biden is forgiving $39 billion in student debt for 804,000 borrowers — here's who qualifies

The U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C. Caroline Brehman | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Just weeks after the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's plan to cancel up to $20,000 of their debt, some borrowers got good news: The Biden administration announced it would be forgiving loans for more than 800,000 people, for a total of $39 billion in relief. What was the connection between these two actions? Very little. Although the Supreme Court concluded Biden didn't have the power to broadly cancel people's student debt balances at the end of June, his administration used existing regulatory authority to carry out the latest relief. Here's what to know, and how to tell if you qualify.

Qualifying borrowers have been paying for decades

Many kinds of student loans qualify

Government-held Federal Family Education Loans, or those in the FFEL, program, direct loans and Parent PLUS loans all qualify for the latest relief.

When borrowers will hear about debt relief