Stock futures are little changed after Dow registers longest rally since 2017: Live updates

Stock futures were near flat Thursday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average wrapped up a ninth day of wins.

Futures tied to the Dow added 14 points, trading near flat. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were also both near flat.

Transportation stocks CSX and Knight-Swift fell about 5% and 3%, respectively, in extended trading after reporting earnings that underwhelmed Wall Street analysts.

Those are the latest reports in what's been a generally strong earnings season thus far, with 73% of S&P 500 companies that have already reported exceeding analysts' expectations, according to FactSet data.

The moves in extended trading follow a mixed session on Wall Street. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost around 0.7% and 2%, respectively. The Dow was the outlier of the three, adding nearly 164 points, or about 0.5%, for a nine-day rally — its longest since 2017 — and its highest close since March 2022.

The 30-stock Dow was boosted during Thursday's regular trading by a strong report from Johnson & Johnson . But slides in Netflix and Tesla shares a day after the companies posted their results weighed on the other two indexes in the session.

"The mixed broader indices are really reflective of the mixed earnings and economic data that's come out," said Greg Bassuk, CEO at AXS Investments. "Beyond Dow components, we're seeing — across industries — more selling pressure based on these earnings results."

The Dow and S&P 500 are on pace to finish the week up 2.1% and 0.7%, while the Nasdaq is poised to end 0.4% lower with just Friday's session remaining.