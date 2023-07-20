LIVE UPDATES
Stock futures are little changed after Dow registers longest rally since 2017: Live updates
Stock futures were near flat Thursday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average wrapped up a ninth day of wins.
Futures tied to the Dow added 14 points, trading near flat. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were also both near flat.
Transportation stocks CSX and Knight-Swift fell about 5% and 3%, respectively, in extended trading after reporting earnings that underwhelmed Wall Street analysts.
Those are the latest reports in what's been a generally strong earnings season thus far, with 73% of S&P 500 companies that have already reported exceeding analysts' expectations, according to FactSet data.
The moves in extended trading follow a mixed session on Wall Street. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost around 0.7% and 2%, respectively. The Dow was the outlier of the three, adding nearly 164 points, or about 0.5%, for a nine-day rally — its longest since 2017 — and its highest close since March 2022.
The 30-stock Dow was boosted during Thursday's regular trading by a strong report from Johnson & Johnson. But slides in Netflix and Tesla shares a day after the companies posted their results weighed on the other two indexes in the session.
"The mixed broader indices are really reflective of the mixed earnings and economic data that's come out," said Greg Bassuk, CEO at AXS Investments. "Beyond Dow components, we're seeing — across industries — more selling pressure based on these earnings results."
The Dow and S&P 500 are on pace to finish the week up 2.1% and 0.7%, while the Nasdaq is poised to end 0.4% lower with just Friday's session remaining.
Dow Industrials shine this week, posting a 9-day rally and hitting highest levels in more than a year
Big Tech stocks are on the sidelines this week, and that's giving the Dow Jones Industrial Average its moment in the spotlight.
Not only did the 30-stock index wrap its ninth consecutive day of wins on Thursday – for its longest rally since September 2017 – but it also hit its highest closing level since March 2022. During the session, the index touched its highest intraday level since April of last year.
Johnson & Johnson, a Dow constituent, popped 6%, lifted by second-quarter earnings beats and a boost to its full-year guidance. Shares of Goldman Sachs, which jumped 3%, also buoyed the Dow.
On a weekly basis, the Dow is up more than 2% and on pace for its second positive week in a row.
-Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes
Major indexes on track for mixed week
The three major indexes have diverged on performance this week. With just Friday's session left in the trading week, here's where each stands on the week:
- The Dow is up 2.1%.
- The S&P 500 is up 0.7%.
- The Nasdaq Composite is down 0.4%.
If these performances hold, it would be the second straight positive week for both the Dow and S&P 500.
— Alex Harring
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours
These are some of the stocks making the biggest moves after hours:
- CSX — The transportation company dropped 5% after missing Wall Street expectations for revenue in the second quarter, coming in at $3.7 billion against a $3.74 billion estimate from analysts polled by Refinitiv. Earnings per share for the quarter were in line with expectations at 49 cents.
- Intuitive Surgical — The health-care stock dropped 4.7% after posting systems unit revenue that came in lighter than anticipated while beating earnings expectations.
- Scholastic — The publisher advanced 8% after beating expectations for earnings per share and announcing it would increase its share repurchase amount by $100 million.
— Alex Harring
Stock futures are little changed
U.S. stock futures were largely unchanged shortly after 6 p.m. ET, with futures tied the the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 all trading near flat.
— Alex Harring