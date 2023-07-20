Wheat prices soar for a third day as Russia-Ukraine tensions stoke fears of major food crisis

Known as the world's "bread basket," Ukraine grows far more wheat than it consumes and it's exports contribute to global food security, especially in African countries, which now fear food shortages.

Wheat prices rose on Thursday after Russia threatened to treat ships heading for Ukrainian ports as military cargo carriers, deepening fears of a global food security crisis.

It marks the third consecutive day of price rises. The most actively traded wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was last seen trading around 1.4% higher at 737.6 cents per bushel, notching a three-week high.

It follows a jump of 8.5% in the previous session, the biggest daily gain in more than a year, on mounting geopolitical tensions. Wheat prices remain well below the peak levels of 1,177.5 cents per bushel reached in May of last year, however.

The rise follows the Kremlin's decision Monday to pull out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a critically important wartime deal that provided a maritime humanitarian corridor for the export of Ukrainian grain.

U.N. chief António Guterres said he "deeply" regretted Russia's decision to terminate the initiative, which in effect ended a "lifeline" for hundreds of millions across the globe facing hunger, as well as those already struggling with spiraling food costs.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday that Russia's decision to pull out of the pact would imperil global food security.

"What we already know is that this is going to create a big and huge food crisis in the world," Borrell said Thursday ahead of an EU foreign minister's meeting.