5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, July 20, 2023. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. On cloud nine

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose for the ninth straight day Thursday, its longest win streak since September 2017. The index added 0.47% during the session and notched its highest level in 15 months. Those gains were driven in large part by stronger-than-expected earnings from drugmaker and Dow component Johnson & Johnson . Disappointing earnings updates from Netflix and Tesla , however, dragged the broader market lower, with the S&P 500 falling 0.68% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropping 2.05%. Follow live market updates as the Dow tries to seal a 10th consecutive day of gains.

2. Short supply

A For Sale sign seen in Fort Worth, Texas. Fort Worth Star-telegram | Getty Images

Existing home sales were down 3.3% in June from the previous month, according to the National Association of Realtors, stamping another tough month for the housing market. Compared with June 2022, sales of pre-owned homes were down 18.9% — the slowest sales pace for the month of June since 2009. The squeeze comes down to a shortage of supply. At the end of the month, there were just 1.08 million homes for sale, 13.6% lower than June of last year. Or, as Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the Realtors, puts it, "There are simply not enough homes for sale."

3. A.I. commitments

Jaap Arriens | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Seven top artificial intelligence companies have agreed to a set of voluntary commitments, facilitated by the Biden administration, dealing with public access to the technology, security and transparency in development. Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI all signed on ahead of a meeting at the White House on Friday. It comes as more companies and more of the general public pile into AI, even as some sound the alarm around safeguards. Congress is considering rules around AI, but implementing standards could take months or years as lawmakers work to get up to speed on how the technology works and where the risks lie.

4. Weighing cargo declines

An American Airlines 777 is loaded with cargo at Philadelphia International Airport. Leslie Josephs/CNBC

Cargo revenue at the major airlines is down sharply year over year, with Delta, United and American each reporting roughly 40% declines in the business unit for the second quarter. But don't stress, that's good news. As CNBC's Leslie Josephs explains, about half of the world's air cargo flies on passenger planes. When Covid-19 restrictions hamstrung travel, they significantly reduced cargo capacity — and drove up shipping costs as a result. Now, with travel roaring back and demand for air cargo waning, those rates have fallen and so to has cargo revenue for the major carriers. What's that saying? What goes up must come down?

5. Sluggish counteroffensive

Ukrainian soldiers from the 60th Battalion of Territorial Defense, are shooting rounds into Russian positions with an S60 anti-aircraft canon placed on a truck, outside Bakhmut, Ukraine on June 19, 2023. Wojciech Grzedzinski | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images