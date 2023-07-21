LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine has begun using cluster bombs, US says; Russia strikes on southern regions continue
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Ukraine is using U.S.-supplied cluster bombs in its defensive operations in Russia-occupied areas, a White House spokesperson said Thursday, as Russian strikes on Ukrainian port cities continued for a fourth night.
National security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the U.S. had received feedback that the munitions, which arrived from the U.S. last week, were being used "effectively."
Ukrainian authorities said Russian missile and drone strikes on southern Ukraine and port areas had continued overnight.
In his daily address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly 70 missiles had been fired at Odesa, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr and Kharkiv this week.
Since Monday, concerns have been growing over global food supplies following Russia's suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which has provided a key export route since July 2022.
Wheat prices have moved sharply higher as the European Union's foreign policy chief warned the move could imperil global food security.
On Tuesday, Russia's Defense Ministry said it was carrying out a "mass retaliatory strike" for an attack on the Crimean bridge early Monday which it blamed on Ukraine.
Tensions are also mounting in the Black Sea after Russia said it would consider all vessels sailing toward Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea as military cargo carriers. Ukraine's Defense Ministry said it "may" do the same from midnight Friday. It has not yet provided an update.
Ukraine using U.S.-supplied cluster munitions, White House confirms
Ukraine has begun using U.S.-supplied cluster munitions in the battlefield, the White House said Thursday.
"We have gotten some initial feedback from the Ukrainians, and they're using them quite effectively," national security spokesperson John Kirby said at a news briefing, Reuters reported.
More than 100 countries have pledged not to use the controversial weapons because of their wide and untargeted range and the long-term risk posed by undetonated devices.
Kyiv received a stockpile of cluster munitions from the U.S. last week.
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday that Moscow has a "sufficient reserve" of cluster munitions that it could use in "tit-for-tat actions."
Putin denied Russia has used cluster munitions so far in the conflict, despite accusations by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that it has done so.
That comes as analysts say Ukraine's counteroperations in Russian-occupied areas are facing growing challenges.
Russia continues strikes on Ukrainian port cities
Russian strikes on Ukrainian port cities continued for the fourth consecutive night, local authorities said Friday.
The regional governor of Odesa Oblast, Oleh Kiper, said on the Telegram messaging app that Russia fired missiles at Odesa, two of which hit a granary. The attack destroyed 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley and injured two, he said. CNBC has not independently verified the report.
Ukraine has reported dozens of Russian missile and drone strikes on its port cities this week, as tensions grow over global food supplies following the suspension of a key Black Sea export route. Russia has said the strikes are a retaliation against an attack on the Crimean bridge early Monday, which it blames on Ukraine.
Wheat prices soar for a third day as tensions mount over Black Sea grain deal
Wheat prices rose for the third consecutive day following tensions amid Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, an agreement that established a maritime humanitarian corridor.
What's more, Russian forces have carried out several punishing rounds of missile and drone attacks against port and grain infrastructure.
