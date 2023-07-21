Kenvue CEO says consumers are spending on brand-name health products even as they pull back in other areas

Thibaut Mongon, CEO of Kenvue Inc. a Johnson & Johnson's consumer-health business, speaks during an interview to celebrate its IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), May 4, 2023.

Most consumers have pulled back on spending as inflation squeezes their wallets, but they have not stopped paying up for brand-name health and personal care products, Kenvue CEO Thibaut Mongon said.

Mongon told CNBC on Thursday that consumers are still willing to spend on the company's branded products – even as they reduce discretionary spending at retail stores and trade down on some essential items by changing their usual purchase size or switching brands for lower prices.

The Johnson & Johnson consumer spinoff Kenvue beat second-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings estimates on Thursday, fueled by resilient demand for the company's wealth of widely known brands such as Band-Aid, Tylenol, Listerine, Neutrogena and Aveeno.

Still, the company's stock price fell after J&J announced that it would launch an exchange offer to reduce its stake in Kenvue far earlier than expected.

Kenvue also noted that "private label" penetration in the consumer health product market was stable for the quarter. Private label refers to products made and sold under a specific retailer's name that are sold at a lower price and aim to compete with branded products like Kenvue's.

Those trends could bode well not only for Kenvue, but also for other companies in the consumer health, beauty and beverage spaces that may not see consumers trade down to cheaper products as often despite stubbornly high prices.

"Now, we live in a volatile environment with consistent consumer uncertainty and continued inflationary pressures," Mongon told CNBC. "But I think people are very focused on their health and well-being right now."

"They want to make sure they do what it takes to improve their health," he said. "They are looking for trusted, science-backed and efficacious solutions to take better care of their health, and that's what we and our brands do. That's what we've been doing for a long time."

Kenvue, expects to see the strong demand continue in the coming quarters. The company forecasts 2023 sales will increase between 4.5% and 5.5% from last year.

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi expressed confidence in Kenvue's ability to "maintain its momentum," highlighting consumer trust in the company's brands and health and personal care products overall.

He noted that trade-down pressure have increased for certain companies, based on market share changes over the last few months. Meanwhile, Modi said Kenvue has gained market share, and could potentially continue to do so despite the broader environment.

"If we were going to see trade down with them, we would have started to see it already," Modi said.