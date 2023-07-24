Ukraine war live updates: Russia reports 'terrorist' drone attack on Moscow; more deadly strikes in Odesa

Russia blamed Ukraine for an attempted "terrorist attack" in Moscow Monday, which did not result in casualties. The Russian Defence Ministry posted on Telegram that two Ukraine drones were "suppressed and crashed" in the early hours of the morning and reported "no victims."

Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said strikes were recorded on two non-residential buildings.

Ukraine has not yet responded to the claims. Its own capital Kyiv has suffered multiple Russian onslaughts in recent weeks, with frontline losses deepening, after the battered port of Odesa faced a "hellish night" on Sunday. The city was hit by a deadly Russian airstrike, which killed at least one person and left another 22 injured. Ukrainian member of Parliament Kira Rudik told Sky News that the night of the attacks was "probably the most vicious" since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The hostilities destroyed a grain depot and large parts of the Spaso-Preobrazhenskyi Cathedral in the port city, according to Ukrainian officials. Damage to the agricultural depot comes less than a week after Russia pulled out of the U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal, which had enabled the delivery of Ukrainian supplies to global markets. Russia denied its involvement in the offensive.