Game Plan 2023 live updates: Coverage from CNBC and Boardroom's inaugural sports business summit

A little more context ahead of Game Plan's first session:

The migration from linear TV to streaming has placed enormous pressure on the financial strength of legacy media companies, Disney as much as any media giant. Its marquee cable asset, ESPN, has suffered for years as Americans cut the cord. In a recent interview with CNBC's David Faber, Disney CEO Bob Iger said the linear TV business has degraded over the past year more than he expected. "If anything, the disruption of that business has happened to a greater extent than even I was aware," he said.

Iger told Faber of potential ESPN deal-making, "We're going to be open minded about looking for strategic partners that could either help us with distribution or content. I'm not going to get too detailed about it, but we're bullish about sports as a media property."

Shortly after that, CNBC media reporter Alex Sherman reported that the MLB, NFL and NBA were in discussions with ESPN and Disney to take minority stakes. The NBA said it is always interested in discussions about "the future of its partnership" with ESPN. (Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery have exclusive negotiating rights with the NBA until next year.) The NFL has been interested in extending its ownership of NFL-related media in a variety of ways.

One of the key executives in those discussions, ESPN chairman James Pitaro, is up first at Game Plan and all eyes and ears will be on his comments about the future of the sports network.

—Eric Rosenbaum