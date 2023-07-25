LIVE UPDATES
Game Plan 2023 live updates: Coverage from CNBC and Boardroom's inaugural sports business summit
This is CNBC's live blog covering the inaugural Game Plan sports business conference in Los Angeles, an event partnership between CNBC and Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman's media company Boardroom.
From what drives the modern-day sports fan to emerging opportunities in teams and leagues, Game Plan brings together the most influential leaders from across the sports landscape including athletes, owners, league officials, agents, investors and media and technology giants vying for the rights to one of television's most lucrative viewerships.
The business of live sports is going through massive change. Disney CEO Bob Iger recently said in a CNBC interview that strategic alternatives for ESPN are being considered, and CNBC has separately reported that the MLB, NFL and NBA have considered taking minority stakes in the cable sports television leader.
Game Plan kicks off with a session launching straight into this major headline, with ESPN chairman James Pitaro and one of the technology giants upending the way sports are consumed, Jay Marine, global head of sports for Amazon Prime, among the kickoff panel members.
We're here live in Los Angeles
Athletes, sports executives, owners, investors and other sports and entertainment leaders are arriving now in Los Angeles for the start of the Game Plan sports business conference.
There should be plenty of discussion around the future of sports and the challenges that lie ahead, whether that's the integration of technology, reaching fans or creating new revenue streams - and where all three intersect.
— Ian Thomas
The big questions for ESPN and Disney
A little more context ahead of Game Plan's first session:
The migration from linear TV to streaming has placed enormous pressure on the financial strength of legacy media companies, Disney as much as any media giant. Its marquee cable asset, ESPN, has suffered for years as Americans cut the cord. In a recent interview with CNBC's David Faber, Disney CEO Bob Iger said the linear TV business has degraded over the past year more than he expected. "If anything, the disruption of that business has happened to a greater extent than even I was aware," he said.
Iger told Faber of potential ESPN deal-making, "We're going to be open minded about looking for strategic partners that could either help us with distribution or content. I'm not going to get too detailed about it, but we're bullish about sports as a media property."
Shortly after that, CNBC media reporter Alex Sherman reported that the MLB, NFL and NBA were in discussions with ESPN and Disney to take minority stakes. The NBA said it is always interested in discussions about "the future of its partnership" with ESPN. (Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery have exclusive negotiating rights with the NBA until next year.) The NFL has been interested in extending its ownership of NFL-related media in a variety of ways.
One of the key executives in those discussions, ESPN chairman James Pitaro, is up first at Game Plan and all eyes and ears will be on his comments about the future of the sports network.
—Eric Rosenbaum