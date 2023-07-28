$20 an hour, clothing stipend, meals: How a Big Four firm is trying to get teens interested in accounting

By her own admission, Autumn Kimborough, 17, didn't have a passion for accounting. But the rising high school senior from Flossmoor, Illinois, heard about a well-paid summer internship at KPMG, which included a $250 clothing stipend, and got excited.

For the first time, the Big Four accounting firm organized a three-week session geared toward high schoolers with the specific goal of encouraging younger adults to consider a career in the field, according to Jennifer Flynn, KPMG's community impact lead.

Nearly 200 teenagers are participating in the summer internship program, which pays $20 or $22 an hour plus clothing and transportation stipends, meals and a business etiquette class, among other skill-building tools.

Students are also paired with mentors who track their progress. "We wanted to make sure our interns are getting a really full experience," Flynn said.

"I had some preconceived notions that it's sitting at a desk," Kimborough said, about being a CPA. "Now I've learned that with accounting you can travel and meet people and that drew me in."