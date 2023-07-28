Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Intel, Roku, Sweetgreen, Ford and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. 

Intel — The chip stock jumped more than 6% after the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results. The latest quarter marked a return to profitability after two consecutive losing periods. Intel's forecast for the third quarter also came in above analyst expectations.

Roku — Shares popped more than 25% after the company reported a smaller-than-expected loss for the recent quarter. The streaming stock posted a loss of 76 cents a share, ahead of the $1.26 loss per share expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $847 million versus the estimated $775 million.

New York Community Bancorp — The regional bank stock added 4.8% after JPMorgan upgraded shares to overweight from neutral, calling it a "massive market share taker" in the near and medium term.

Biogen — The biotech company rose nearly 1% after the company said it's acquiring Reata Pharmaceuticals for $172.50 per share, in a cash deal valued at about $7.3 billion. Shares of Reata popped more than 50% following the news.

Procter & Gamble — The consumer giant's stock climbed nearly 5%, boosting the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average. The rally came after the company reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations. P&G did release a gloomy outlook for its fiscal 2024 sales that fell short of Wall Street estimates, however.

Exxon Mobil — The oil giant saw its shares dip 1.6% after the company posted mixed second-quarter results. The company reported earnings of $1.94 a share, excluding items, lower than the $2.01 estimate by analysts, per Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $82.91 billion, above the expected $80.19 billion.

Enphase Energy — The solar stock dropped nearly 10% to hit a 52-week low after the company posted a revenue miss. Enphase said its second-quarter revenue reached $711 million, falling short of analyst estimates of $722 million, according to Refinitiv. Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo and Roth MKM downgraded the stock following the disappointing report.

Boston Beer — The alcohol beverage company saw its shares soar more than 18% following a stronger-than-expected quarterly report. Boston Beer posted earnings of $4.72 per share, well above an estimate of $3.38 per share from FactSet. Its revenue also came in above expectations.

Sweetgreen — Shares of the salad chain slid 10% after the company posted weak sales that missed Wall Street expectations in the second quarter and a net loss of $27.3 million, or 24 cents per share. Sweetgreen also reported narrowing losses and raised its forecast for restaurant-level margins. It's aiming to turn a profit for the first time by 2024.

Ford Motor — The automaker saw shares fall more than 3% after it said the adoption of electric vehicles is going more slowly than expected and that it expects to lose $4.5 billion on the EV business this year, widening losses from roughly $3 billion a year earlier. Otherwise, Ford posted strong quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street expectations and raised its full-year guidance.

T. Rowe Price — Shares of the asset manager jumped more than 10% after T. Rowe Price reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. The company earned an adjusted $2.20 per share on $1.61 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $1.73 per share on $1.6 billion of revenue. CEO Rob Sharps said in a press release that T. Rowe Price has "identified substantial cost savings" that will slow expense growth going forward.

— CNBC's Jesse Pound, Tanaya Macheel and Samantha Subin contributed reporting.