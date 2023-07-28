When is your next federal student loan bill due? How to figure it out

Johnnygreig | E+ | Getty Images

Interest will start accruing in September

Although federal student loan payments won't be due until October, interest will continue collecting on your debt again on Sept. 1, the Education Department says. The accrual of interest has been suspended on most federal student loans since March 2020.

Due dates will vary

There will be some variation in due dates among borrowers, depending on their account details, including their payment schedule prior to the pandemic. You can contact your loan servicer or login to StudentAid.gov to learn your exact due date, said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz. Recent graduates, meanwhile, may get even more time if they're still in their grace period, Kantrowitz said. Grace periods usually span six months from graduation.

Borrowers will be given leeway with late payments

What's more, the Education Department has said it will institute a 12-month "on ramp" to repayment, which will run from this Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2024. During that period, borrowers will be shielded from the worst consequences of missed payments. For example, loans will not go into default and delinquencies will not be reported to credit reporting agencies, Kantrowitz said. Late fees won't be charged, either. "The 12-month on-ramp is similar to a forbearance in many ways," Kantrowitz said.