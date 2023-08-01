Chinese are forking out more money for smartphones despite wider slowdown — that's good news for Apple

Chinese consumers are on average spending more on smartphones than ever before, according to new data, which bodes well for U.S. giant Apple in a critical market for its expensive iPhones.

The average selling price of smartphones in mainland China was $450 last year and is expected to keep growing this year, market research firm Canalys said in a report last week.

"We expect a rise in ASP in the following quarters, primarily driven by Apple's new launches and the development of Chinese vendors' high-end strategy which offers wider flagship choices," Lucas Zhong, research analyst at Canalys, told CNBC via email.

International Data Corporation told CNBC that the average selling price for smartphones in China was nearly $470 in the first quarter of this year, up about 5% year-on-year. It was the third consecutive quarter of year-on-year ASP growth.

This comes even as smartphone shipments in China continue to fall amid weak consumer spending.

The rise in ASP signals that the high-end part of the smartphone market remains resilient and that's where Apple competes. In China, phones priced in the $600 to $800 segment and $1,000 to $1,600 band recorded growth in the first quarter of the year, the latest available data shows, even as the overall smartphone market fell nearly 12% year-on-year, according to IDC.

This trend is positive for Apple, which was the only vendor in the top five in China to record growth in shipments in the second quarter, Canalys said.

Apple's ecosystem with its iOS operating system and accessory hardware like the Apple Watch have "created a formidable moat to fend off competition from Android players," Canalys' Zhong said.