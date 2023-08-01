Apple expected to post third consecutive down quarter, but its forecast is more important

In this article AAPL Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Tim Cook arrives at Sun Valley's Allen & Company meeting in Sun Valley, Idaho. David A. Grogan | CNBC

Emerging markets and China

Some analysts are eager to see Apple give data points on India sales. Apple CEO Tim Cook traveled to the country in April and spoke about hopes for significant growth in the region. India became one of Apple's top five iPhone markets during the quarter, according to analyst estimates. "On the call, we look for additional details on its expansion in India, including its retail and manufacturing presence," D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte wrote this week. But Apple's older growth driver, China, is likely to be closely watched as well. Greater China — including Hong Kong and Taiwan — is Apple's third-largest sales region, and it has reported two straight quarters of revenue decline, even as the region reopened after years of strict Covid lockdowns. "In our conversations, most investors feel that a soft China could pose a risk to the numbers and further commentary, but we feel that Apple's position in China is on a solid footing and that the company is likely to see only a small if any decline in its iPhone sales," wrote Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar. Kumar said if China ends up being weak, it could be offset by strong sales momentum in India. Apple mainly manufactures in China and investors will want to hear that the company has overcome many of the supply chain snags that have hampered sales over the past two years. If Apple stockpiled parts and has enough to make what it needs to produce, it could help margins, analysts say.

Services growth and A.I. acceleration

Apple's profitable services division includes monthly subscriptions such as Apple Music, warranties under AppleCare, fees from the App Store, advertising revenue from search licensing agreements with Google, payments from Apple Pay and other products. Wall Street likes to see Apple's services business grow regularly and smoothly, because the margins on services are so much higher than when Apple sells hardware. In particular, many analysts want to see services reaccelerate after a few quarters of weak growth because of lagging App Store software sales. Apple suggested a 5% year-over-year increase in services, and FactSet's estimates more than $20.7 billion in revenue. But analysts will want to see Apple signal more growth than that. "For the Services business, we expect year-over-year revenue growth to accelerate from the +5% level expected in [fiscal third quarter,] with our checks suggesting online advertising has improved," Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho wrote. Analysts will also likely ask about artificial intelligence, given the industrywide obsession with the technology and a recent Bloomberg report that Apple is developing a ChatGPT-like AI model internally. Don't expect Apple to gush about what it's working on internally, though. "With the official intro of Vision Pro, we expect Apple's updated comments on its AI aspirations to be a focus (albeit likely very high-level)," wrote Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers.

Estimates