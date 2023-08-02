LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine war live updates: Kyiv faces overnight drone attack; imprisoned activist Navalny calls war 'stupid' and 'senseless'
Ukraine's air defenses shot down 10 drones during an overnight attack on Kyiv from Russia, the country's military authorities said.
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said there were no casualties, while the southern Odesa region also faced a barrage of drone attacks. Ukraine's air defense forces say they took down a total of 23 drones across the Kyiv and Odesa regions.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gave a closing statement to a Russian court after facing trial, during which he said that Russia was "floundering in a pool of either mud or blood," and that the invasion of Ukraine was "the most stupid and senseless war of the 21st century." Navalny is currently serving a nine-year sentence and could face up to 20 more on charges that his supporters say are purely political.
The Kremlin may struggle to deal with more frequent attacks on its cities while continuing to refrain from fully mobilizing its population for war, the Institute for the Study of War said in its daily report.
Kremlin to struggle to juggle domestic concerns with mobilization strategy, think tank says
The Kremlin may struggle to juggle domestic security concerns with its mobilization strategy, amid Ukrainian hostilities, the Institute of War said in its latest update on Aug. 1.
"Russian authorities will likely struggle to balance the need to quell domestic concern over continuing drone attacks deep within the Russian rear with Russian President Vladimir Putin's continued refusal to fully mobilize Russian society for the war and its corresponding consequences," it noted.
Russia had reported a drone offensive that its defense ministry deemed an "attempted terrorist attack," which hit a skyscraper in capital city Moscow's business district. It claimed to have downed two other drones.
Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak warned that hostilities will move to Russia's grounds.
"Moscow is rapidly getting used to a full-fledged war, which, in turn, will soon finally move to the territory of the "authors of the war" to collect all their debts," he said on Aug. 1 on the X social media platform, previously known as Twitter.
"Everything that will happen in #Russia is an objective historical process. More unidentified drones, more collapse, more civil conflicts, more #war..."
Ukraine says it downed more than 10 drones in Russian overnight attack on Kyiv
More than 10 drones were detected and destroyed by Ukrainian forces in a Russian overnight attack against Ukrainian capital city Kyiv, said Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, in a Google-translated post on Telegram.
Moscow deployed Iranian-made Shahed drones in the offensive, he added.
A non-residential building in the capital was damaged, but no injuries or death casualties were sustained as a result of the attack, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said in Google-translated comments on Telegram.
Ukraine's air defense force on Telegram said it took down 23 drones in the Odesa and Kyiv region last night, according to a Google translation.
MSF partner hospital in Kherson shelled
Médecins Sans Frontières confirmed it has a partnership with a hospital in the port city of Kherson that was shelled on Tuesday.
According to regional officials, the strike killed a doctor and injured five medical workers. CNBC has not independently verified the report.
"Our teams have been working in the hospital supplying medical equipment and providing mental health consultations to people displaced by the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam," the medical charity said in a statement.
The strategically important dam was blown up in June, causing widespread flooding.
"Our logistical teams were also supporting the hospital by refurbishing the emergency bunker for the patients and medical staff — a sad reminder that even hospitals aren't spared by the ongoing strikes," MSF said.
"The shells were reportedly fired by Russian forces. This hospital caters largely to stroke victims, patients with cardiac issues, and the provision of general surgical care. Our teams continue to support the hospital ... We unequivocally condemn this disgraceful attack on a medical facility and extend our condolences to the family of the doctor who died."
US to address global food insecurity triggered by Russia's war during UN Security Council presidency
The United States will take the helm of the United Nations Security Council for the month of August, a scheduled presidency that is expected to grapple with the fallout of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
The landmark U.N.-brokered agricultural initiative between Ukraine and Russia collapsed last month triggering global food insecurity concerns.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield slammed Moscow's exit from the deal calling it "another blow to the world's most vulnerable."
The diplomatic choreography of assuming the role — largely seen as procedural — gives the U.S. the opportunity to set the agenda for debates over the next month.
Thomas-Greenfield will detail U.S. objectives for the next month during a briefing at 2 p.m. ET, though she is expected to focus on the defense of human rights and ways to mitigate food insecurity.
She is also expected to announce a signature high-level debate on Thursday that will be chaired by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
