Ukraine war live updates: Kyiv faces overnight drone attack; imprisoned activist Navalny calls war 'stupid' and 'senseless'

Ukraine's air defenses shot down 10 drones during an overnight attack on Kyiv from Russia, the country's military authorities said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said there were no casualties, while the southern Odesa region also faced a barrage of drone attacks. Ukraine's air defense forces say they took down a total of 23 drones across the Kyiv and Odesa regions.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gave a closing statement to a Russian court after facing trial, during which he said that Russia was "floundering in a pool of either mud or blood," and that the invasion of Ukraine was "the most stupid and senseless war of the 21st century." Navalny is currently serving a nine-year sentence and could face up to 20 more on charges that his supporters say are purely political.

The Kremlin may struggle to deal with more frequent attacks on its cities while continuing to refrain from fully mobilizing its population for war, the Institute for the Study of War said in its daily report.