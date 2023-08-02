Stocks making the biggest moves midday: SolarEdge Technologies, Humana, Starbucks, Robinhood and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:

SolarEdge Technologies — The solar stock tumbled about 19% after the company reported $991 million in revenue, missing analysts' estimates of $992 million, according to Refinitiv. SolarEdge also issued disappointing third-quarter revenue guidance.

CVS Health — The retail pharmacy stock gained 4% during midday trading Wednesday after the company posted strong earnings and revenue for the second quarter. CVS reported earnings of $2.21 per share on revenue of $88.9 billion, while Wall Street analysts expected $2.11 per share on earnings of $86.5 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Norwegian Cruise Line — The cruise stock sank 3.2%, a day after reporting weaker-than-expected guidance for the third quarter. Its second-quarter earnings, however, topped analysts' estimates. Shares were also downgraded by Susquehanna to neutral from positive. The Wall Street firm said Norwegian's return to pre-pandemic EBITDA margin will take some time.

Emerson Electric — Shares rallied 4% following Emerson Electric's earnings and revenue beat for its fiscal third quarter. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.29, topping the $1.10 expected from analysts polled by StreetAccount. Revenue was $3.95 billion, compared to the $3.88 billion expected by Wall Street.

Pinterest — The social media platform slid 4.9% despite beating expectations on revenue for the second quarter. Pinterest posted $708 million against FactSet's $696.4 consensus estimate. Pintrest's third-quarter revenue growth forecast, however, missed expectations.

Starbucks — Shares added 2.6% following the coffee giant's earnings report was released. Starbucks adjusted earnings per share for the fiscal third quarter was $1, versus the 95 cents expected by analysts, per Refinitiv. However, revenue fell short at $9.17 billion compared to the $9.39 billion expected.

Advanced Micro Devices — The chipmaker's shares declined 7.4% in reaction to its second-quarter earnings release on Tuesday after the bell. While the company posted better-than-expected earnings in the prior quarter, its forecast for the third quarter was weaker than analyst estimates amid a weak PC market. Several Wall Street firms, including Bank of America and JPMorgan, said that the company may be nearing the peak of its rally.

Humana — Shares popped 6% after the health insurer reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $8.94, topping the $8.76 per share anticipated by analysts, per StreetAccount. Humana forecasted its Medicare Advantage business will grow by about 825,000 members in 2023.

Generac — Shares dropped nearly 24% after the company posted a second-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.08, versus StreetAccount's estimate of $1.16. The company also lowered its forecast for residential product sales in the second half, citing a softer-than-expected consumer environment.

Scotts Miracle-Gro — The stock sank 18% after the maker of consumer lawn, garden and pest control products reported an earnings and revenue miss for its third quarter. Scotts also forecast a bigger-than-expected revenue decline for the fiscal 2023 year.

Freshworks — Shares popped nearly 19% after the software-as-a-service company beat expectations for both earnings and revenue. Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock to buy from hold and hiked its price target to$25 from $15, suggesting 37% upside from Tuesday's close.

Robinhood — The retail brokerage's stock shed more than 4% ahead of the company's quarterly results, due after the bell. Analysts are expecting a quarterly loss of 1 cent, according to StreetAccount.

Paycom Software — Shares tumbled 18.6% despite the payroll provider's earnings and revenue beat after the bell Tuesday. However, the company's revenue guidance for the third quarter was $410 million to $412 million, compared to the $412 million expected from analysts polled by StreetAccount.

Chinese tech stocks — Shares of Chinese technology stocks dropped after regulators in China proposed limits on smartphone use for minors. U.S.-listed shares of JD.com , Baidu , Alibaba and Tencent Music were all down roughly 5%.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim, Pia Singh and Alex Harring contributed reporting.