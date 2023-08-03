Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Apple, Amazon, Airbnb, Coinbase and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading.

Amazon — The e-commerce giant popped more than 7% in extended trading after posting strong second-quarter results and issuing upbeat revenue guidance for the current period. Amazon reported earnings of 65 cents a share, ahead of the 35 cents expected by analysts, per Refinitiv. Revenue rose 11% during the period and came in at $134.4 billion, ahead of the expected $131.5 billion.

Apple — The big technology stock slid 1% as traders parsed the company's latest financial report. Earnings per share for the fiscal third quarter came in at $1.26, above the $1.19 expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. Revenue also came in higher than anticipated but was down about 1% on a year-over-year basis.

Booking Holdings — Shares of the online travel company advanced 9% in extended trading. For its second quarter, Booking Holdings reported adjusted earnings of $37.62 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv called for earnings of $28.90 per share on revenue of $5.17 billion.

Fortinet — Shares of the cybersecurity stock tumbled 17% following a mixed second-quarter report and outlook. Fortinet posted 38 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $1.29 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected 34 cents per share on $1.3 billion. Guidance for the current quarter was similarly mixed, with forecast earnings in line with expectations and revenue softer than Wall Street anticipated.

DraftKings — Shares of the digital gambling company popped 10% after DraftKings surpassed analysts' estimates in the second quarter. DraftKings posted a loss of 17 cents per share on revenue of $875 million. Analysts called for a loss of 25 cents a share and $764 million in revenue, per Refinitiv.

Airbnb — Shares slid 1% after the company reported its second-quarter earnings. Airbnb posted 98 cents in earnings per share on revenue of $2.48 billion. Analysts had forecast 78 cents in earnings per share on $2.42 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv. However, the company's nights and experiences bookings missed expectations.

Coinbase — The crypto trading platform jumped 1% after posting second-quarter results. Coinbase posted a narrower-than-expected loss of 42 cents a share, while analysts polled by Refinitiv estimated a loss of 77 cents per share. Revenue also surpassed expectations, coming in at $708 million, versus analysts' forecast for $633 million.

Dropbox — The online collaboration platform advanced 3% on the back of strong second-quarter earnings. Dropbox reported 51 cents in adjusted earnings per share, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv anticipated 46 cents. Revenue came in at $623 million, ahead of the $614 million forecast.

Redfin — Redfin dropped 10% after issuing weaker-than-expected third-quarter revenue guidance. The company forecast third-quarter revenue between $265 million and $279 million, lower than the $288 million expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. Meanwhile, the real estate company posted second-quarter revenue of $276 million, which came in line with estimates. Redfin reported a narrower-than-expected loss of 25 cents per share, better than the expected loss of 32 cents per share.

Corsair Gaming — The gaming stock slid 1% despite posting strong earnings and reiterating its full-year outlook. For the second quarter, earnings per share came in line with the consensus estimate from FactSet of 9 cents. Revenue beat expectations at $325.4 million compared with a $322.8 million forecast.

Sprout Social — The digital media stock dropped 11% after the company announced its acquisition of Tagger Media, a social intelligence and influencer marketing platform.

Square — Shares of the payments tech company dipped more than 4% in after-hours trading even after the firm reported second-quarter earnings and revenue above expectations. Square reported earnings of 39 cents per share, versus analysts' 36 cents estimate per Refinitiv. Revenue of $5.53 billion also came in higher than the expectation of $5.10 billion.

— CNBC's Darla Mercado, Hakyung Kim, Sarah Min, Samantha Subin and Yun Li contributed reporting.