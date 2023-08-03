Trump wants 2020 election case moved out of D.C. as city preps for his arraignment

Former U.S. President Donald Trump enters Erie Insurance Arena for a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Former President Donald Trump said the federal case charging him with trying to overturn his 2020 election loss should be moved out of "anti-Trump" Washington, D.C.

Trump made the remarks on the eve of his arraignment in the nation's capital, and as law enforcement officers worked late into the night putting up dozens of barricades and other security measures.

Decrying President Joe Biden as "crooked" and federal prosecutor Jack Smith as "deranged," Trump in a social media post late Wednesday said he hoped the criminal case would be moved to "an impartial Venue, such as the politically unbiased nearby State of West Virginia!"

Trump won West Virginia by more than 30 points in the 2020 election.

Trump said it would be "IMPOSSIBLE" for him to get a fair trial in Washington, in part because he has called for "a Federal TAKEOVER" in the district "in order to bring our Capital back to Greatness."

The former president's post on Truth Social came just hours before he was expected to travel to D.C. for a 4 p.m. ET appearance before a federal magistrate judge at the E. Barrett Prettyman courthouse.