LIVE UPDATES
Trump indicted by grand jury on 2020 election interference: Live updates
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump was criminally charged Tuesday in connection with his efforts to reverse his loss to President Joe Biden in 2020.
The charges mark the unprecedented third criminal indictment against the former president since he launched his latest bid for the 2024 Republican nomination. No other U.S. president, current or former, has ever faced criminal charges.
The election probe was led by special counsel Jack Smith, who also oversaw a separate investigation into Trump's retention of classified documents at his resort home Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House in 2021. Trump, in June, was charged with 37 counts related to his alleged efforts to conceal those records from the government. He received additional charges in the case last week, stemming from an alleged effort to delete surveillance footage from the Palm Beach club.
Trump has pleaded not guilty in that case, which is set to go to trial in May.
Key points:
Here are the four criminal charges Trump faces in new indictment
Trump was hit with four serious felonies in the new indictment, accusing him of fraudulently trying to undo his loss in the 2020 election.
The first charge, conspiracy to defraud the United States, has a maximum possible sentence of five years in prison if convicted.
Two other charges — conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, and obstruction of an official proceeding — carry much heavier maximums: 20 years in prison.
The fourth charge against Trump, conspiracy against rights, has a maximum possible sentence of 10 years behind bars.
- Dan Mangan
Special counsel Jack Smith to speak at 6 p.m. ET
Special counsel Jack Smith will make a statement at 6 p.m. ET, the Department of Justice said.
The DOJ in a tweet shared a link to a video stream.
The rare remarks from the special counsel come less than an hour after the latest charges against Trump were unsealed.
— Kevin Breuninger
Trump charged with trying to subvert 2020 election via 3 criminal conspiracies
The Department of Justice indictment accused Trump of pursuing ways to discount legitimate votes in the 2020 presidential race and subvert the election itself through three criminal conspiracies, a spokesman for the special counsel's office said in a press release.
The first was a conspiracy to defraud the U.S. "by using dishonesty, fraud and deceit to obstruct the nation's process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election," the spokesman said.
The second was "a conspiracy to impede" the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional proceeding where the election results were certified.
The third was "a conspiracy against the right to vote and to have that vote counted," the spokesman said.
— Kevin Breuninger
Trump ordered to appear in D.C. court on Thursday for new indictment
Trump has been ordered to appear in Washington, D.C., federal court at 4 p.m., Thursday to face charges in the new indictment, according to the office of special counsel Jack Smith.
Trump's first appearance in the case will be before Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya.
- Dan Mangan
Read the full indictment against Trump
Trump claims 'election interference' — against him — after grand jury hands up indictment
The Trump campaign attacked the Biden administration and the Department of Justice in a furious statement after the grand jury investigating interference in the 2020 election handed up an indictment.
The campaign in a statement did not explicitly say that Trump had been indicted in the special counsel's probe.
Rather, it said, "This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins."
"Why did they wait two and a half years to bring these fake charges, right in the middle of President Trump's winning campaign for 2024? Why was it announced the day after the big Crooked Joe Biden scandal broke out from the Halls of Congress?"
Trump himself announced two weeks earlier that he was a target in the investigation.
But his campaign wrote that that "the answer is, election interference!" The statement compared the "persecution" of Trump to the actions of infamous dictatorships including "Nazi Germany in the 1930s."
"President Trump has always followed the law and the Constitution, with advice from many highly accomplished attorneys," the statement said.
The campaign predicted that the "un-American witch hunts" against him "will fail and President Trump will be re-elected to the White House so he can save our Country from the abuse, incompetence, and corruption that is running through the veins of our Country at levels never seen before."
— Kevin Breuninger
Trump's Jan. 6 rally was bankrolled by Publix heiress and dark money groups
The rally that preceded the riot on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021 was funded by high-profile Trump donors, like Publix heiress Julia Jenkins Fancelli.
A Fancelli run nonprofit donated $1.3 million in 2020 to Moms for America, a dark money group that sponsored the Jan. 6 rally.Testimony from the House Select Committee 's probe into the events on Jan. 6 showed that Fancelli originally proposed a bussing project that would have cost $3 million.
Other dark money groups allied with former President Donald Trump, like Women for America First, helped organize and fund the rally before Trump supporters attacked the Capitol Hill. Dark money groups do not publicly disclose their donors, but Fancelli has previously financed similar groups.
As Congress prepared to certify the Electoral College results and cement Joe Biden's victory over Trump, the outgoing president encouraged his supporters at the rally to march to the steps of the Capitol and block the process.
- Brian Schwartz
Trump grand jury in D.C. hands up seal indictment against unnnamed individual
The grand jury known to have been investigating Trump for his efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election handed up a sealed indictment in Washington, D.C., federal court against an unnamed individual or individuals.
The indictment was handed up minutes after Trump said had heard an indictment against him would be announced at 5 p.m.
- Dan Mangan
Over a thousand people have been charged in connection with Jan 6. attack
More than 1,100 supporters of former President Donald Trump's have been criminally charged for their participation in the storming of the U.S. Capitol in January 2021.
The cases have been heard by at least 15 judges in the federal district court in Washington, D.C., and more than 550 people have been sentenced, according to the Justice Department.
Sentencing hearings have included remorseful pleas from defendants, many of whom have placed blame on Trump and his rhetoric for inciting them to act.
Speaking at a rally on Jan. 6., 2021, Trump encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol to protest the count of Electoral College votes, a historically ceremonial proceeding to certify the results of a presidential election.
Hours after his supporters stormed the Capitol in a deadly attack, Trump released a video statement from the White House.
"Go home, we love you, you're very special," Trump said in the video, addressing the people attacking Congress.
Yet even as he advised them to "go home," Trump continued to repeat false claims about a stolen election and called his political opponents "evil."
— Amanda Macias
What about Biden? Trump compares expected indictment to Hunter Biden issue
Trump raged in a second social media post that he apparently would be indicted on the heels of congressional testimony by a former business associate of Hunter Biden, the son of President Biden.
"Also, why are they putting out another Fake Indictment the day after the Crooked Joe Biden SCANDAL, one of the biggest in American history, broke out in the Halls of Congress???" Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.
"A Nation In Decline!"
Hunter Biden's business associate Devon Archer gave a transcribed interview to the House Oversight Committee on Monday. Archer reportedly told committee members Hunter put Joe Biden on a speaker phone during business meetings a number of times, but also said that the now-president did not discuss business with his son.
- Dan Mangan