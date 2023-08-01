Trump grand jury in 2020 election probe arrives at court, fueling speculation an indictment is imminent

Television news crews setup outside the the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Court House on July 25, 2023 in Washington, DC. Former President Donald Trump has said he's been informed that he is the target of an investigation by a grand jury examining Jan. 6 and efforts to overturn the 2020 election led by special counsel Jack Smith.

Members of the grand jury hearing evidence in the special counsel probe of possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others arrived at a federal courthouse Tuesday morning, fueling speculation that an indictment against the former president could come later in the day.

It has been two weeks since Trump announced he was a target in the federal investigation into the efforts to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 victory. The probe, lead by special counsel Jack Smith, is also focused on the events surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Trump's receipt of a target letter gave the strongest indication yet that the former president would likely be charged in the election probe.

The grand jurors met last Thursday, but left for the day without any hint that they had voted to return indictments.

On Tuesday morning, they headed up to their area on the third floor of the E. Barrett Prettyman courthouse in Washington, D.C., according to NBC News reporters in the building.

Trump has already been indicted twice since he launched his 2024 presidential campaign, his third run for the White House.

In March, Manhattan prosecutors charged him with falsifying business records related to hush money payments made before the 2016 election to women who allege they had extramarital affairs with Trump.

In June, he was charged with 37 criminal counts in a case that was centered on his handling of classified records after leaving the White House in 2021. Smith is leading both of the federal probes into Trump.

A superseding indictment in the classified documents case was filed last week, and hit Trump with additional charges.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.