Apple shares slide after it reports decreased revenue for iPhone and other hardware

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks with media members at a viewing area for new products during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on June 5, 2023.

Shares of Apple were down 3% Friday morning after the company reported lower year-over-year revenue for its flagship products in its third quarter earnings report.

Apple said revenue for its iPhone, Mac and iPad lines was down from the year before. Overall sales fell 1% year over year, the company reported.

Still, Apple beat estimates on earnings per share, which came in at $1.26 compared to the $1.19 analysts had expected, according to Refinitiv. Revenue was also slightly higher than estimates, at $81.8 billion compared to $81.69 billion expected.

During the company's earnings call Thursday, Apple's stock dipped lower when CFO Luca Maestri told analysts they expected similar sales results in the following quarter. But Maestri added that he expects iPhone sales to do better than the 2% decline in the June quarter, and that Apple's services division should see an even higher growth rate in the following quarter.

—CNBC's Kif Leswing contributed to this report.

