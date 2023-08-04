Consumers may soon get up to $14,000 in rebates for making energy-efficient upgrades to their home — if states sign on

Emilija Manevska | Moment | Getty Images

Consumers may soon be able to access $14,000 or more of federal rebates for making energy-efficient upgrades to their home. But just how soon will vary by state — and some may opt not to make the funds available at all. The rebates are part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which earmarked $369 billion in spending for policies to fight climate change, amounting to the biggest piece of climate legislation in U.S. history. President Joe Biden signed the measure into law in August 2022. It offers $8.8 billion for two types of rebates, via the Home Efficiency Rebates Program (which offers up to $8,000) and the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates Program (up to $14,000). In essence, they are consumer discounts to cover the partial, or in some cases full, cost of home efficiency projects like installing insulation or an electric heat pump or buying electric Energy Star appliances. The rebates are generally designed to be delivered at the point of sale, from a retailer or contractor. Their value varies depending on factors like project expense, household income and total energy savings. "It's a first-of-its-kind program," said Kara Saul Rinaldi, CEO and founder of AnnDyl Policy Group. "We've never had federal rebates like them before."

Florida doesn't plan to offer the rebates

Rebates may 'stack' with tax breaks, other incentives

The rebates — known collectively as Home Energy Rebates — are available to consumers until Sept. 30, 2031 (or until a state depletes its grants). With some exceptions, it's unlikely consumers can claim funds in both rebate programs due to rules against double-dipping, experts said. However, consumers may be able to pair rebates with certain clean-energy tax credits, which are currently available. "You can get tax credits even if the state [rebate] program isn't in place yet," said Jennifer Amann, a senior fellow in the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy's buildings program.

Historically, such clean-energy tax breaks have largely accrued to higher-income households — who are more likely to have a tax liability and therefore benefit from the tax credits, which are non-refundable. But lower earners can pair the new rebates with existing programs like the federal Weatherization Assistance Program. By "stacking" rebates with other incentives, low earners can get more than $22,000 in potential support from the federal government, according to an analysis by the AnnDyl Policy Group. Middle-income households can get up to about $19,000, and higher earners can receive over $7,200, the analysis found. Additional efficiency incentives may be available from local utilities, for example, experts said. The associated rebate income limits vary by region. They're pegged to an area's median income, as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. "Low-income households" are those that earn 80% or less of the area's typical income. Those with "moderate" incomes earn 80% to 150%; "market rate" households have income exceeding 150%.

How the Home Efficiency Rebates Program works

In dollar terms, larger rebates are generally available to the lowest earners. They're eligible to have more of their efficiency project costs covered — perhaps up to 100%. The Home Efficiency Rebates Program is for consumers who cut their household energy use via efficiency projects: for example, by installing efficient air conditioners, insulation, air sealing, windows, doors and smart thermostats. Rebate values are tiered based on household energy savings. For example, low earners can get up to $4,000 or $8,000 toward their project costs if they cut their energy use by 20% or 35%, respectively. Generally, the rebate is capped at 80% of a project's cost for low earners — though states can opt to cover 100%. Mid- and high-earners can get up to $2,000 or $4,000, respectively, capped at 50% of project costs. Overall, the program takes more of a "comprehensive" and "performance" based approach for energy savings in the whole house, Amann said. Consumers would generally work with a contractor to ascertain qualifying projects and their associated energy reduction, she said.

How the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates Program works