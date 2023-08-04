Trump pleads not guilty to new classified documents charges, waives arraignment appearance

Former president Donald Trump arrives at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va. on Thursday, August 3, 2023 after appearing at E. Barrett Prettyman United States Court House.

Former President Donald Trump on Friday pleaded not guilty and waived his personal appearance for an arraignment on a superseding indictment in his classified documents criminal case in Florida.

Trump entered his plea and waiver in a filing in federal court, where the new indictment issued July 27 added charges related to an alleged effort to destroy surveillance video of efforts to hide hundreds of classified government records he kept at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach.

Trump was charged in the original indictment in the case with retaining those records after leaving the White House, and conspiring to prevent their return to U.S. officials. Those counts remain in effect.

Trump and his valet, Walt Nauta, a co-defendant in the case, were due to be arraigned on the new charges on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Fort Pierce.