Majority of parents spend 20% or more of household income on child care, report finds

Jenny Goff, right, reaches out to a child at Central Park Child Care Center in Vancouver, Washington. Ariane Kunze | The Columbian via AP

Why child care costs are so high

Rising fees at child care centers is contributing to the growing costs of child care, as well as inflation and changes in parents' work status, according to Care.com. Many day care centers shuttered during the pandemic, leaving the few that stayed open with limited slots available. That resulted in long waitlists — and fees to get on those lists, said certified financial planner Sophia Bera Daigle, founder of virtual firm Gen Y Planning. Some child care centers ask for a non-refundable waitlist fee, which can be around $75, as well as a "new child fee" upon enrollment into the center, which can range from $100-$600, said Daigle, who is also a member of the CNBC FA Council. The latter is usually used to fund teachers' education, books and materials for the classes, she added. "People are on waitlists for day cares way longer, it's hard to get their kid into day care in a lot of metropolitan areas," Daigle said.

Parents are also facing changes in their work situations. Some who had fully remote jobs during the pandemic are now having to go back to the office some or all of the time and are faced with new child care needs, added Daigle. However, the bigger challenge is access to care, said Carolyn McClanahan, a CFP and the founder of Life Planning Partners in Jacksonville, Florida. With fewer providers, if a family can't find or access child care, one parent may be forced to leave the workforce, cutting off a second stream of income. "It's hard not to be a two-earner family," said McClanahan, who is also a member of the CNBC FA Council.

How to plan ahead for child care costs

Some families are relying on their friends and family members, or even relocating to be closer to family. Others are working multiple jobs or adjusting their work schedules, Care.com found. Financial advisors say there are several other ways parents can plan ahead to help cover child care costs. Here are a few things families may want to look into: