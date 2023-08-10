Ukraine war live updates: Russia downs more drones approaching Moscow; Poland to send up to 10,000 troops to Belarus border

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council during the NATO Summit on July 12, 2023, in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Russia downed two drones heading toward Moscow for a second consecutive night, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Thursday.

Both were reportedly shot down by its air defense systems before reaching the city. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the drones that appear to be increasingly targeting the Russian capital, though Ukrainian officials have suggested Russia should expect more conflict on its own territory.

The drones have so far either been shot down or caused minor damage to buildings and a small number of injuries.

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for supplying additional Patriot launching stations, an surface-to-air missile defense system. Zelenskyy said Ukraine still needs to strengthen its air defense systems.

Tensions continue to simmer on the Poland-Belarus border over issues such as migrant crossings, military training exercises and the presence of Russia's mercenary Wagner group in Belarus.

Poland's defense minister said in a radio interview Thursday the country would deploy up to 10,000 additional troops to the border in order to "scare away the aggressor."