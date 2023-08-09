LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine war live updates: Two drones downed near Moscow; UN condemns strikes on Pokrovsk
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Two drones were shot down upon approaching Moscow overnight, Russian officials said, in the latest of a growing number of interceptions by the Russian capital's air defense systems.
There were no damage or injuries, the Russian ministry of defense said.
Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for drones heading to Moscow in recent weeks, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy late last month said war was "returning to Russia's territory." The unmanned aerial vehicles have led to damage to some buildings in the Russian capital and to a small number of reported injuries.
In his nightly address on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said that the death toll from Russia's Monday strikes on Pokrovsk in eastern Donetsk had risen to nine, with another 82 people injured. A missile reportedly destroyed a popular hotel near the front line.
Denise Brown, the United Nations' humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said she was "profoundly disturbed" by the "horrifying attack" on Pokrovsk, which she estimated hit residential buildings, "killing and injuring scores of civilians." Brown said missiles struck the same location twice, meaning that front-line workers were hit.
Two drones shot on approach to Moscow, defense ministry says
Two drones were shot down, as they approached Moscow overnight, Russia's defense ministry said on Wednesday.
In a Google-translated statement on the Telegram messaging app, the ministry accused Ukraine of an attempted terror attack and said the drones were shot down by Moscow's air defense systems. CNBC has not independently verified the report.
No casualties or damage were logged, the defense ministry said.
In Google-translated comments on Telegram, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said one drone was shot down near Domodedovo — home to a major airport — and the other near the Minsk highway, which runs to the Belarus border.
Kyiv has not officially claimed responsibility for the drones.
— Jenni Reid
Nine dead and hotel destroyed in Russian strike on Pokrovsk, officials say
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nine people were killed in two Russian missile strikes against the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk on Monday night. Eighty-two people were injured and a popular hotel was destroyed.
Front line officials said a second missile hit when rescue operations for the first attack had already begun.
Residents told news agency Reuters that the hotel was one of the few still operating in eastern Donetsk, near the frontline. It was used by journalists, aid workers and the military.
Local authorities have also reported strikes on the southern city of Nikopol and in the northeastern region of Sumy.
CNBC could not independently verify developments on the ground.
— Jenni Reid
UK announces new Russia sanctions targeting access to military equipment
Britain's foreign office on Tuesday announced 25 new Russia-related sanctions that the U.K. said represent the "biggest ever U.K. action on military suppliers in third countries."
The sanctions apply to individuals and business based in Turkey, Dubai, Slovakia and Switzerland, which the U.K. says are supporting the invasion of Ukraine by providing Russia with access to electronics used in military equipment.
The U.K. also extended sanctions on several Belarusian defense organizations.
"The Russian defence industry is severely stretched and focused entirely on sustaining the war. Unable to access Western components, the Russian military is struggling to produce sufficient top-end equipment and is now desperately searching for foreign armaments," the foreign office said.
"Today's package tackles Russia's attempts to circumvent and offset these clear impacts of UK and allies' sanctions."
— Jenni Reid
Poland to send additional troops to Belarus border
The head of Poland's Defense Ministry on Tuesday approved a border guard request for additional soldiers to be sent to patrol the country's border with Belarus, state news agency PAP reported.
The application was reportedly for 1,000 troops to join the current guard of roughly 2,000.
Deputy interior minister Maciej Wąsik said in a press conference that migration pressure on the border is growing, and that acts of aggression against Polish border guards, soldiers and policemen are increasing. Wąsik said that includes the throwing of bottles, stones and branches.
Poland in July committed to increasing border security after the relocation of Russia's mercenary Wagner Group to Belarus, and an uptick in migrant crossings.
There have been several moments of elevated tensions since then. On Aug. 1, Poland accused Russia ally Belarus of violating its airspace, while Belarus on Monday conducted military exercises near the border.
— Jenni Reid