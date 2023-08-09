Ukraine war live updates: Two drones downed near Moscow; UN condemns strikes on Pokrovsk

The Pantsyr S-1 air defence missile system is seen atop the Russian Defence Ministry headquarters in Moscow on August 3, 2023.

Two drones were shot down upon approaching Moscow overnight, Russian officials said, in the latest of a growing number of interceptions by the Russian capital's air defense systems.

There were no damage or injuries, the Russian ministry of defense said.

Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for drones heading to Moscow in recent weeks, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy late last month said war was "returning to Russia's territory." The unmanned aerial vehicles have led to damage to some buildings in the Russian capital and to a small number of reported injuries.

In his nightly address on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said that the death toll from Russia's Monday strikes on Pokrovsk in eastern Donetsk had risen to nine, with another 82 people injured. A missile reportedly destroyed a popular hotel near the front line.

Denise Brown, the United Nations' humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said she was "profoundly disturbed" by the "horrifying attack" on Pokrovsk, which she estimated hit residential buildings, "killing and injuring scores of civilians." Brown said missiles struck the same location twice, meaning that front-line workers were hit.