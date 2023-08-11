Ukraine war live updates: Russian strike on hotel kills 1; no injuries reported after debris hits Kyiv children’s hospital

A Russian strike on a hotel in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia killed one person and injured 19 on Thursday evening, regional governor Yuriy Malashko said.

Denise Brown, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said she was "appalled" by the attack, adding that the hotel was frequently used by U.N. personnel and NGO workers.

The city, located near the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, also faced a Russian strike Wednesday night that killed three people and caused major damage to a church, Mayor Anatoly Kurtev said. CNBC has not verified the information on the ground.