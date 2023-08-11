CNBC Daily Open: Is China a no-go for U.S. investment?

A stock photo of a processor unit, with the flags of the United States and China to illustrate the escalating global race for technology supremacy between the two largest economies in the world.

Shelter costs drive U.S. July inflation

The U.S. consumer price index rose 3.2% from a year ago in July, slightly less than expected — a sign that inflation has lost at least some of its grip on the U.S. economy. Almost all of the monthly inflation increase came from shelter costs, which rose 0.4% and were up 7.7% from a year ago. Prices accelerated a seasonally adjusted 0.2% for the month, in line with the Dow Jones estimate, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday. Here's the inflation breakdown for July, in one chart. Markets reacted favorably, expecting July's tame inflation reading to mean no more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Asian markets have somber finish to the week

Asian shares are poised to end the week on a weak note, with all major benchmarks trading lower on the day — extending weakness overnight in U.S. markets. Japan markets were shut for the Mountain Day public holiday on Friday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shed 0.6%, as a sell-off in Chinese real estate developer counters deepened. On Thursday, the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average , S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite