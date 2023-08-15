These are the best colleges for financial aid, according to The Princeton Review's new ranking

As a new college application season gets underway, the price tag for higher education is in the spotlight.

Now, above all else, students and families are concerned about the rising cost and the student debt that often goes along with it — without considering the schools with the most generous aid packages.

To that end, The Princeton Review ranked colleges by how much financial aid is awarded and how satisfied students are with their packages. The Princeton Review's Best Colleges for 2024 report is based on data collected from 165,000 student surveys.

Tuition and fees at a four-year private college averaged $39,400 in the 2022-23 academic year. At four-year, out-of-state public colleges, it was $28,240, according to the College Board, which tracks trends in college pricing and student aid. When adding in other expenses, the total tab can be more than $70,000 a year for undergraduates at some private colleges, and in some cases, even for out-of-state students attending four-year public schools.

However, about two-thirds of all full-time students receive aid, which can bring the cost significantly down. Your net price is a college's tuition and fees minus grants, scholarships and education tax benefits, according to the College Board.