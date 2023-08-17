Japan trade data dims growth prospects as China leads decline in Asia exports

Japan posted its first monthly decline in exports in more than 2 years, as weaker demand in its biggest trading partners in China and the rest of Asia dimmed prospects for growth in the world's third-largest economy.

Exports fell 0.3% in July from a year earlier for the first time since February 2021, according to provisional data released Thursday by Japan's Ministry of Finance. Exports to Asia plunged almost 37%, while those to China contracted 13.4% in an eighth consecutive monthly decline, underscoring the magnitude of the slowdown in the mainland.

"Luckily at this moment, [the weakness in China exports] is completely offset by increase in exports to U.S. and Europe, but as you know, there are a lot of uncertainties with regard the U.S. and European economies," Sayuri Shirai, an economics professor at Keio University, told CNBC "Squawk Box Asia" Thursday.

Japan's domestic demand showed no meaningful improvement, underscored by imports that slumped 13.5% in July. Both export and import numbers were slightly better than expected, though Japan swung to a trade deficit of 78.7 billion yen (539.6 million dollars), falling far short of a median estimate for a 24.6 billion yen surplus.

A surge in imports had propelled a provisional 6% growth in Japan in the second quarter, though economists are expecting global demand to weaken in the second half of the year.