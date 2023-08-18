Social Security cost-of-living adjustment for 2024 may be 3%, estimate finds. How hurricane season may change that

Ascentxmedia | Istock | Getty Images

How hurricane season may influence COLA figures

Much of the disparity between the indexes is due to the heavier weighting of oil and gas prices in the CPI-W, according to Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League. Those prices are a key factor to watch in new CPI data to be released in September and October that will affect the final benefit adjustment for 2024. "The COLA estimate will go up if the price of gasoline jumps considerably," Johnson said. "The COLA estimate might go down if gas and oil prices drop." Hurricanes, in particular, may prompt higher oil and gas prices, she said.

This year's hurricane season, which lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30, has a 60% chance of being "above normal" due to record high ocean temperatures, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. "Certainly, hurricane season bears close monitoring, and we are entering the heart of it now," said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross. "A major storm impacting the Gulf Coast and nearby refineries will likely lead to a spike in gas prices for a few weeks," he said. However, the pressure may be off pump prices at the moment, he said, due to a combination of lower oil prices and flat demand. The national average for a gallon of gas was $3.87 as of Friday, according to AAA.

Seniors still struggling with high inflation