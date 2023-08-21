Ukraine war live updates: Drone attacks reported near Moscow; Russia warns F-16 jet donations will escalate war

Russian authorities reported attacks by two drones in the Moscow region, which they said were intercepted by air defense forces. Falling debris from the interception injured two people, officials said.

Denmark and the Netherlands announced their plan to donate a number of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, drawing condemnation from Russian officials who warn the move will only escalate the war.

Meanwhile, flights at four airports in the Moscow region were briefly suspended, with several flights rerouted for "civil safety", local authorities said.

Russia's federal air transport agency did not specify the reason for the disruption, but the timing tracked with reports from the Russian Defense Ministry about a "terrorist attack" carried out by drones in the region, which it blamed on Kyiv and said it repelled.

Kyiv has not commented on the attack.