Fewer Americans, including millionaires, consider themselves wealthy, report finds

Earning a good salary is one thing, feeling "rich" is another.

Even doctors, lawyers and other highly paid professionals — also referred to as the "regular rich" — who benefit from stable jobs, homeownership and a well-padded retirement savings account said they don't feel well off at all. Some even said they feel poor, according to a recent survey conducted by Bloomberg.

Of those making more than $175,000 a year, or roughly the top 10% of tax filers, one-quarter said they were either "very poor," "poor" or "getting by but things are tight." Even a share of those making more than $500,000 and $1,000,000 said the same.

These days, fewer Americans, including millionaires, feel confident about their financial standing.

Despite their high net worth, less than half of all millionaires, or 44%, felt "very comfortable," a separate report by Edelman Financial Engines also found.

In fact, only 12% of Americans — and just 29% of millionaires — consider themselves wealthy, the report said.