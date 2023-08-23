Georgia DA slams 'baseless' bid by ex-Trump chief Mark Meadows to avoid arrest in election case
- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis urged a federal judge to reject ex-Trump aide Mark Meadows' bid to avoid arrest in the election-interference case in Georgia.
- Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and John Eastman have already been booked and released, and former President Donald Trump says he will be arrested later this week.
- Willis argued that Meadows is essentially pleading to prevent his arrest on "charges lawfully brought by the State of Georgia."
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Wednesday urged a federal judge to reject the bid by Mark Meadows, the former aide to Donald Trump, to avoid being arrested this week in the election-interference case in Georgia.
Meadows' request to immediately move the state-level case to a federal court is "baseless" and "meritless," Willis wrote in a 13-page filing in U.S. District Court in Atlanta.
The former White House chief of staff's effort is essentially "a plea to this Court to prevent the defendant from being arrested on the charges lawfully brought by the State of Georgia," Willis wrote.
"Such a request is improper," the DA said.
Willis was responding to a motion from Meadows' attorney asking the federal court to take up the case before noon on Friday, the deadline for Meadows and the 18 other defendants in the case to surrender to a jail in Atlanta.
Numerous defendants, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and pro-Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and John Eastman, have already been booked and released.
Former President Donald Trump himself has said he will surrender on Thursday.
A federal judge in Atlanta scheduled a Monday morning hearing on Meadows' request to move the case out of state court. But Meadows' attorney argued in an "emergency motion" on Tuesday that Meadows will be harmed if he is arrested before that hearing.
The defense attorney also proposed that the federal court could simply order Willis not to arrest Meadows before that hearing.
They had asked Willis for an extension on his arrest deadline, but the DA refused.
"I am not granting any extensions. I gave 2 weeks for people to surrender themselves to the court," Willis wrote in an email on Tuesday morning. "Your client is no different than any other criminal defendant in this jurisdiction."
In Wednesday's court filing, Willis noted that Meadows "does not allege that his prosecution is taken in bad faith, that there is no hope of obtaining a valid conviction, or that it is being taken to harass the defendant."
"The defendant is simply requesting that this Court prevent him from being lawfully arrested as any criminal defendant would be after indictment on felony charges by a grand jury," Willis wrote.
She said that his claim for different treatment due to his status as a former federal officer "is baseless."
Meadows "has failed to demonstrate he has suffered irreparable harm warranting federal intervention in his case and has cited no authority authorizing this Court to prevent his lawful arrest," she wrote.
Meadows previously asked the federal court to dismiss the charges stemming from the probe of efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn President Joe Biden's victory in Georgia's 2020 presidential election.
Meadows is charged in the indictment with one count of racketeering and one count of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer. The latter count is related to Meadows' participation in a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to undo Biden's win in the state.
Earlier Wednesday, Kenneth Chesebro, another co-defendant in the Georgia case, filed a motion in Fulton County Superior Court demanding a speedy trial.