Georgia DA slams 'baseless' bid by ex-Trump chief Mark Meadows to avoid arrest in election case

Former Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., speaks during a forum on House and GOP Conference rules for the 118th Congress, at the FreedomWorks office in Washington, D.C., on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Wednesday urged a federal judge to reject the bid by Mark Meadows, the former aide to Donald Trump, to avoid being arrested this week in the election-interference case in Georgia.

Meadows' request to immediately move the state-level case to a federal court is "baseless" and "meritless," Willis wrote in a 13-page filing in U.S. District Court in Atlanta.

The former White House chief of staff's effort is essentially "a plea to this Court to prevent the defendant from being arrested on the charges lawfully brought by the State of Georgia," Willis wrote.

"Such a request is improper," the DA said.

Willis was responding to a motion from Meadows' attorney asking the federal court to take up the case before noon on Friday, the deadline for Meadows and the 18 other defendants in the case to surrender to a jail in Atlanta.

Numerous defendants, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and pro-Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and John Eastman, have already been booked and released.

Former President Donald Trump himself has said he will surrender on Thursday.