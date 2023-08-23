Even actor Dax Shepard feels ‘out-of-hand financial insecurity.’ Here’s how one advisor says you should handle that kind of stress

Dax Shepard at the grand opening of a Hello Bello distribution and manufacturing center on Oct. 26, 2021 in Waco, Texas.

Not even Hollywood's A-list is immune from financial anxiety.

Dax Shepard is a successful actor with countless credits under his belt, and he's married to TV and film staple Kristen Bell, of "Frozen" fame.

But despite living in what many would consider the abundant two-income household that such success affords, Shepard admits he, too, experiences extreme financial stress.

More from Personal Finance:

Even millionaires feel financially insecure

Don't borrow money for your wedding

Here's how much people really tip post-pandemic

"I am currently in a, like, two-month spiral of just completely out-of-hand financial insecurity," Shepard recently said on his "Armchair Expert" podcast.

Amid failed negotiations between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and members of both the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the Writers Guild of America, which has been on strike since May, Shepard said he has "this new fear of, 'I'm going to somehow be broke or I'm going to lose everything, podcasting is going to be over, there's an actors strike and I'm not going to act.'"

Although he acknowledged his intense fears are "preposterous," they are also hard to shake. "It's not related to reality; it's from growing up poor," Shepard said.