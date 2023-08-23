Live updates: Three drones downed in Moscow region, mayor says; Russia strikes Ukraine's Danube grain facilities

A building of the Moscow International Business Center, Moskva City, damaged after a drone attack on Aug. 23, 2023.

Russia's Defense Ministry on Wednesday thwarted an overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow, downing three drones, the city's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

No casualties and only minor damage were reported in the sixth consecutive day of similar reported incidents on the capital.

"This night, air defense shot down a drone in the Mozhaisk district of the Moscow region. The second UAV hit a building under construction in the City. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the incident. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," Sobyanin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The Defense Ministry said air defense forces had shot down two of the three drones over the wider Moscow region's Mozhaisky and Khimki districts.

A third drone, which was brought down using electronic warfare equipment, lost control and crashed into a high-rise building under construction in the Moscow City business district, the ministry said.

Ukraine did not immediately claim responsibility for the attacks.

