Ukraine war live updates: Kremlin quiet on presumed death of Wagner boss Prigozhin in a plane crash; Biden points finger at Putin

Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally-turned-traitor of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is presumed dead after a private jet carrying him and nine others crashed while travelling from Moscow to St. Petersburg on Wednesday evening.

Russia's aviation authorities have launched an investigation into the crash of the Embraer Legacy 600, which fell precipitously from the sky and burst into flames in the Tver Region near the settlement of Kuzhenkino shortly after 6 p.m. local time. All passengers on board are believed to have died.

The Kremlin has yet to comment on the crash, which is believed to have also killed Wagner co-founder Dmitry Utkin. However, Wagner backers and Western allies were quick to draw a link to Moscow, with U.S. President Joe Biden saying he believed Putin was behind the incident.

Prigozhin led his paramilitary forces in a short-lived mutiny against the Russian government on June 23 following months spent vocally criticizing the country's top brass.

The abortive insurrection had led to an apparent deal between Prigozhin and Putin, which was meant to see the Wagner leader and his forces relocate to Belarus, while Prigozhin himself pledged to leave Russia for good.