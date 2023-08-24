European markets climb on easing bond yields, blockbuster Nvidia earnings

LONDON — European markets climbed on Thursday, tracking counterparts in Asia and the U.S. as a pullback in U.S. bond yields eased global borrowing costs.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.9% in early trade, with tech stocks jumping 1.9% to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses opened in positive territory.

The European blue chip index closed Wednesday's session up 0.4% even as euro zone purchasing managers' index figures came in well below expectations and services activity slid into decline.

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose on Thursday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index leading gains as investors reacted to a blockbuster earnings report from U.S. artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia , which also led U.S. stock futures higher in early premarket trade as the market assesses whether the AI boom is more than just hype.

Investors are also awaiting comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday at the conclusion of the central bank's symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which Wall Street hopes will offer some insight into the likely path of interest rates.

Stocks markets received a lift on Wednesday from falling yields on long-dated U.S. Treasury notes, which lowered borrowing costs.

Yields move inversely to prices, and pulled back from a 16-year high notched earlier this week that was fueled by concerns around persistent inflation and the possibility of the Fed and other central banks keeping monetary policy tighter for longer.