Ukrainian lawmaker says GOP debate comments on reducing military aid ‘concerning and upsetting’

Ukrainian lawmaker Lesia Vasylenko on Thursday said some U.S. Republican presidential candidate comments over support for her country are concerning.

"With some of the United States politicians claiming that they will reduce the support to Ukraine, well, that's actually quite concerning, and upsetting in a way because the United States [is] the country that has been the strongest supporter of democracy and has been the baseline for democracy," Vasylenko told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe," in response to statements made during the inaugural debate of Republican presidential candidates on Wednesday.

The issue sharply divides the nine leading GOP contenders for the top U.S. job. During the Republican discussion, outspoken entrepreneur and political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy said he would not support additional aid to Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion, calling U.S. support for Ukraine "disastrous" and a distraction from domestic issues.

Ramaswamy was rebuked by opponent Nikki Haley, a former ambassador to the United Nations, who has argued for the provision of equipment and ammunition to Ukraine.

"Ukraine is working with both the Republicans and the Democrats and all political circles in the United States to make sure that there's all round support, because what Ukraine is doing is, we're actually fighting here on the ground with our own resources, especially human resources, for the very concept of democracy to stay alive," Ukraine politician Vasylenko told CNBC, adding that a Ukrainian victory would only be possible with "enough weapons, fighter jets, long range missiles to fight with."