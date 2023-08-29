How to keep saving for retirement when student loan payments restart

In a month or so, millions of Americans will have to adjust their budgets to once again put hundreds of dollars a month toward their student debt.

Their retirement savings may suffer as a result, experts warn.

"Workers are already facing obstacles to saving for retirement, especially inflation and market volatility," said Adrian Miguel, director of advice at Schwab Retirement Plan Services. "The resuming of student loan repayments poses another challenge."

Before the pandemic-era pause on federal student loan payments, which has now been in effect for over three years, research showed the debt was making it harder for borrowers to salt away money for their old age.

Around a third of employees who had student debt were not contributing to a workplace retirement plan for which they were eligible, according to findings by Fidelity. The share of student loan borrowers saving at least 5% of their salary in their 401(k) retirement plan swelled to 72% during the payment pause, from around 63% prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The payment pause is the first time that many borrowers received any sign of relief since they took on their loans, which for some could mean 10 or more years," said Jesse Moore, senior vice president and head of student debt at Fidelity Investments.

Experts shared tips on how borrowers can pay down their student debt and keep growing their retirement nest egg.