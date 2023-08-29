'Oppenheimer' shows Christopher Nolan is the prestige box office hero Hollywood needs

LOS ANGELES — Christopher Nolan's films, from "The Dark Knight" to "Inception," have been a force at the box office for a solid two decades.

But "Oppenheimer," the director's R-rated historical drama about the man who speareheaded the creation of the atomic bomb, has outpaced even the loftiest of expectations.

As of Sunday, the dizzying, dialogue-heavy three-hour epic has generated around $300 million at the domestic box office, the fifth-most this year, and topped $777 million globally, the fourth-highest, since its July 21 debut. And it continues to draw audiences.

In each consecutive weekend since its release, "Oppenheimer" has seen domestic ticket sales drop less than 45%. Typically, films will see box office receipts shrink by between 50% and 70%. In its most recent weekend, receipts shrunk just 23%.

And that's without ever being the number one film at the domestic box office. Warner Bros. ' record-breaking "Barbie," which opened the same weekend as "Oppenheimer," has held the top spot for five out the of the last six weeks. "Barbie" is the highest-grossing domestic release of the year, and is looking to eclipse Universal's "Super Mario Bros. Movie" as the top-grossing global film in 2023.

Universal is banking on the longevity of "Oppenheimer" at the box office, as it does not plan to make the movie available on streaming until February, which falls in what's usually the thick of Oscar campaign season. The film itself, Nolan, and stars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. are considered early favorites for next year's Academy Awards.

Already, "Oppenheimer" was facing limited direct competition at the box office heading into the fall, but the ongoing dual labor strikes in Hollywood have pushed several films to dates later in the year or off the calendar completely.

Last week, Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment moved "Dune: Part Two," which was slated for release in early November, to next year. The epic sci-fi film was expected to take the majority of premium format screens, but now, "Oppenheimer" can continue to hold several of those for weeks to come.

The film's success also comes at a time when major superhero movies and franchise sequels have underperformed. Meanwhile, original storytelling has thrived, with Warner Bros.' funky and metafictional "Barbie" and Angel Studio's conservative-friendly "Sound of Freedom" dominating the box office.

Nolan himself has parlayed his success with Batman movies into the kind of big budget trust from studios to ambitious, twisty movies on a large scale, like "Dunkirk" and "Interstellar."

"Oppenheimer" is Nolan's third highest-grossing domestic release, behind 2008's "The Dark Knight" and 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises." Globally, it's his fourth-highest film, falling just shy of the $825 million "Inception" tallied in 2010. Both "The Dark Knight" and "The Dark Knight Rises" generated more than $1 billion at the global box office.