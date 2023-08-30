Here's what the U.S. hopes China will do after Raimondo's trip

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo (L) and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng pose for photographs before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on August 29, 2023.

BEIJING — U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has left Beijing with a few deliverables: plans for formal discussions on export controls and tourism.

"Now it's more than just agreements to keep talking. It's a specific channel to address commercial issues," Raimondo told reporters late Tuesday as she was leaving the capital city for Shanghai.

"I hope that this becomes a moment where we start to see action."

In her two days in Beijing, Raimondo met with Premier Li Qiang, Vice Premier He Lifeng, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and Minister of Culture and Tourism Hu Heping.

Here's what they agreed to do, according to public announcements:

Establish a commercial issues working group between the commerce departments — meet twice a year at the vice minister level, and once at the minister level. The U.S. will host the first meeting in early 2024.

Launch export control enforcement information exchange — first in-person meeting held at the assistant secretary level at the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing on Tuesday.

Hold the 14th China-U.S. Tourism Leadership in China in the first half of 2024.

Convene experts from both sides for technical discussions about protecting trade secrets during administrative licensing proceedings.

Informal discussions as frequently as needed between Wang and Raimondo.

"This is a very important visit because we had no active senior commercial dialogue," U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns told reporters late Tuesday. He noted that in his first 15 months in China as ambassador, there were no U.S. discussions at a senior level with Chinese officials.