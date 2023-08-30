Medicare drug price negotiations may have a muted impact on drugmakers in the near term

In this photo illustration, Eliquis is made available to customers at the New City Halsted Pharmacy on August 29, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Medicare is set to negotiate prices for 10 different drugs with manufacturers in a bid to make those costly treatments more affordable for older Americans – a process the pharmaceutical industry fiercely opposes.

But analysts say the drug price talks will likely have a muted financial impact on manufacturers, at least for this first round of prescription medicines.

That's because other factors are already expected to weigh on the revenue and profits of the drugs on the list, which could minimize any negative impact from lower negotiated prices that are set in place. For example, many of the drugs are already facing strong competition from other branded medications or patent expirations in the coming years that will open the market to generic alternatives.

More broadly, some of the drugs on the list aren't significant contributors to their company's business in the first place.

"The commercial impact of negotiations appears limited in the near term for this initial list of drugs," Mara Goldstein, managing director of Mizuho Securities, told CNBC.

That could change in future rounds of negotiations, analysts say.

The Biden administration unveiled the much-awaited list of drugs Tuesday, officially kicking off a lengthy negotiation process that will end in August 2024. The reduced prices won't go into effect until January 2026.

The list names drugs with the highest spending for Medicare Part D, which covers prescription medications, from June 2022 to May 2023. That includes blood thinners from Bristol-Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson , and diabetes drugs from Merck and AstraZeneca .

However, there's a chance that the negotiated prices will never actually go into effect. Several drugmakers, including a handful whose medications are on the list, have filed lawsuits in different federal courts seeking to stop the negotiations. That could set up split appellate court decisions and fast-track the dispute to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, one of the largest lobbying groups in the country, is seeking a preliminary injunction to halt negotiations before Oct. 1. That's the same day drugmakers have to sign agreements to participate in the negotiations. It's unclear whether that effort will be successful.