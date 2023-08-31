Clarence Thomas Supreme Court financial disclosure shows flights paid for by GOP megadonor

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is seen in his chambers at the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, U.S. June 6, 2016. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said Republican megadonor Harlan Crow paid for his travel expenses and meals on at least three occasions last year, according to the justice's new financial disclosure report released Thursday. Crow's relationship with Thomas has come under intense scrutiny following reporting from ProPublica and other outlets about years of previously undisclosed luxury trips that the conservative Supreme Court justice accepted from the real estate billionaire. The latest report showed Crow paid for Thomas' return flight in early February 2022 from Dallas, where the justice had traveled to appear as the keynote speaker at a conference of the conservative American Enterprise Institute. They flew by private plane "due to an unexpected ice storm," the filing noted.

Crow flew Thomas back to Dallas in May of that year for the same purpose, according to the filing. The report claimed that the justice only flew by private plane in that instance "because of the increased security risk" following the stunning leak of a draft opinion from the court that overturned longstanding abortion rights. Thomas' "security detail recommended noncommercial travel whenever possible" at that time, according to the disclosure form. Crow also paid for Thomas' flights to and from the Adirondack Mountains by private plane over a week in mid-July 2022. Thomas is listed in the report as a guest of Crow, who also provided meals and lodging. ProPublica previously reported on Thomas' trips to Camp Topridge, Crow's private lakeside resort in the Adirondacks. Thomas' report said that the flights and "lodging, food, and entertainment at the Adirondacks property" were reported in compliance with updated guidance from the Judicial Conference of the United States. That group in March 2023 stated that transportation can no longer be excluded from reporting under a "personal hospitality" exemption.