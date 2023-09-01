More companies see ChatGPT training as a hot job perk for office workers

Jaap Arriens | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Workplaces filled with artificial intelligence are closer to becoming a reality, making it essential that workers know how to use generative AI. Whether or not companies embrace or reject AI, offering specific AI chatbot training to current employees could be the best way to keep those workers.



"More employees are going to ask whether potential or current employers are adopting and adapting to the new world of generative AI," said Joe Atkinson, chief products and technology officer at professional services firm PwC. "It's important to offer [AI] training to help employees but also maintain the posture of your company; it's about embracing emerging technologies and moving quickly." Many companies are already looking for candidates with ChatGPT experience, with nearly 90% of business leaders seeing ChatGPT as a beneficial skill in job applicants, according to a report from career site Resume Builder.



The labor market remains hot for many job seekers, despite a recent cooldown, so business leaders are still looking for ways to attract talent, remain cutting edge, and fend off competition for talent, says Stacie Haller, chief career advisor at Resume Builder. In terms of retention, she added that companies need to figure out how to assess the skill level of people with AI experience and how and where they'll use AI within their company. "AI is impacting everybody's job in one way, and generative AI will have a particular impact on knowledge work," Atkinson said. "Because it's going to impact everybody's jobs, and it prompts a question for us as an employer: What's our obligation to help people navigate through the new world of generative AI?"



He added that "generative AI skills will become table stakes for future employees and you have to help people understand and adopt it in a responsible and thoughtful way."

Helping employees feel less threatened by AI

Knowledge workers, specifically in industries like advertising, marketing, and business support, are worried AI will make their positions obsolete. But largely, jobs that require adaptability and flexibility are going to be harder for AI to kick out. "The best thing to do is to empower and enable employees to completely embrace new technologies, and with the right kind of governance and guardrails, companies can help [employees] understand the technologies and facilitate the usage of it," said Apratim Purakayastha, chief product and technology officer at Skillsoft, a learning management platform. This will not only alleviate job loss concerns, but it will retain employees, Purakayastha said. "The first and foremost way to retain your employees is to motivate them by looking forward and conquering the fear of the unknown," he said. Give employees time to learn about generative AI, specifically ChatGPT, and offer internal information sessions with subject matter experts in innovative tech fields, Purakayastha said, so they'll feel ready to adopt technology and understand how it can be used as a tool.



"They'll then understand the value of the technology in what they are doing in their daily work," Purakayastha said. "An HR person could understand how he or she could [create] more efficient job descriptions, or a marketer could understand how quickly a first draft can come out. Employees will feel more empowered and less threatened, and that's a big key to retention."

Unlock employee potential through AI tools