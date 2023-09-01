White House asks for additional $4 billion for FEMA after Hurricane Idalia, Maui fires

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Washington, D.C., Aug. 31, 2023.

WASHINGTON — The White House is requesting an additional $4 billion from Congress to bolster funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is down to its last $3.4 billion after a string of major disasters.

Friday's request is in addition to a $12 billion ask last month for FEMA's disaster relief fund, part of an overall $40 billion stopgap funding ask. It also comes a day after the White House asked Congress to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government as budget negotiations continue.

The White House said the additional funds are needed in the wake of fires in Hawaii and Louisiana, flooding in Florida due to Hurricane Idalia, plus flooding in Vermont in July.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said this week that the disaster relief fund would be exhausted in the first half of September if it is not replenished.

Criswell told reporters Tuesday that FEMA is prioritizing the immediate needs of people affected by the Maui fires, Idalia and disasters still to come, which means recovery efforts from past disasters are on the back burner.

"I want to stress that while immediate needs funding will ensure we can continue to respond to disasters, it is not a permanent solution," Criswell said. "Congress must work with us on the supplemental request that the administration has made on behalf of FEMA."