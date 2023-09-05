OpenAI chief Sam Altman becomes the first to get Indonesia's 'Golden Visa'

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, at an event in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Indonesia has awarded OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman its first "Golden Visa" — a week after the scheme was launched to attract foreign investment to Southeast Asia's largest economy.

"There are several categories of golden visas apart from those based on investment/capital investment, one of which is the golden visa which is given to figures who have an international reputation and can provide benefits for Indonesia," Silmy Karim, Indonesia's director general of immigration, said in a statement.

"With this golden visa, the hope is that Altman can contribute towards the development and use of AI in Indonesia," Karim said.

Altman's "Golden Visa" is for 10 years. As a golden visa holder, the American entrepreneur will get to enjoy priority screening at airports across the country's vast archipelago, along with longer periods of stay and ease of entry and exit.