Republicans try to stop Biden's new, more affordable student loan repayment plan

Senator Bill Cassidy, R-La., seen at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 11, 2021.

Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana; John Thune of South Dakota; and more than a dozen other GOP colleagues introduced a Congressional Review Act resolution this week to overturn the Biden administration's new, more affordable student loan repayment plan.

"Once again, Biden's newest student loan scheme only shifts the burden from those who chose to take out loans to those who decided not to go to college, paid their way or already responsibly paid off their loans," Cassidy said in a statement.

President Joe Biden's plan, known as the Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE, plan, is expected to dramatically shrink many borrowers' bills, with some seeing their monthly obligation fall to zero dollars.

The U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday that more than 4 million people have already signed up for the program.

Consumer advocates criticized Republican efforts to roll back the aid.

"We condemn this move to block a plan that will provide significant financial relief to low-income borrowers and communities of color," said Jaylon Herbin, director of federal campaigns at the Center for Responsible Lending.