Abortion pill company asks Supreme Court to decide mifepristone case

Mifepristone, also known as RU-486, is a medication typically used in combination with misoprostol to bring about a medical abortion during pregnancy and manage early miscarriage.

Drug company Danco Laboratories on Friday asked the Supreme Court to review the case challenging the legality of the abortion pill mifepristone.

Danco's request comes in response to a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit that would impose major restrictions on how the medication is used and distributed to patients.

Danco, which distributes the abortion pill, wants the Supreme Court to reverse the lower court ruling. The drug company said the case is of "indisputable importance" to women's health as well as the pharmaceutical industry.

"For the women and teenage girls, health care providers, and States that depend on FDA's actions to ensure safe and effective reproductive health care is available, this case matters tremendously," Danco's attorneys wrote in their filing.

"And for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, permitting judicial second-guessing of FDA's scientific evaluations of data will have a wildly destabilizing effect," the attorneys wrote.

Danco's request for the Supreme Court to take up the case comes nearly 15 months after the court's conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that protected abortion as a constitutional right. More than a dozen states have banned abortion in the wake of that ruling.

The Supreme Court's new term starts next month. Four justices have to agree to take up the abortion pill case. The U.S. Department of Justice is also expected to ask the high court to review the case.