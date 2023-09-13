Apple hikes iPhone prices in key China and India markets despite keeping them the same in the U.S.

Apple CEO Tim Cook holds up a new iPhone 15 Pro during an Apple event on September 12, 2023 in Cupertino, California.

Apple hiked the prices of its latest iPhones in some of its key markets including China, Japan and India, even as it kept prices the same in the U.S.

It comes as Apple looks to reinvigorate growth amid a broader slowdown in the smartphone market as it targets premium users in countries like India, which has become a big focus for the Cupertino-based giant.

Apple launched the iPhone 15 range on Tuesday. In the U.S., the prices for all of the devices and different storage configurations remained the same versus the previous generation iPhone 14.

But in China, which accounts for nearly 20% of Apple's total sales, the company raised prices for nearly all of the iPhone 15 models. The base versions of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max remained the same. But Chinese customers will pay more for higher storage options. For example, the 512 gigabyte version of the iPhone 15 has risen by 300 Chinese yuan ($41) versus the iPhone 14.

In India, Apple kept prices for all versions of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus the same. But it hiked prices for all of the versions of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro in India now starts at 134,900 Indian rupees ($1,627) versus 129,900 rupees for the iPhone 14 Pro — a 5,000 rupee or roughly $60 increase.

All the versions of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, however, are priced 10,000 rupees higher than the equivalent iPhone 14 Pro Max model.

India has become a big focus for Apple this year. Chief Executive Tim Cook visited the country in April as Apple opened its first physical stores there. Apple has also ramped up manufacturing of its iPhones in India.